Chinese state media claims NVIDIA's H20 chips are not safe
What's the story
A social media account affiliated with China's state media has flagged security concerns over NVIDIA's H20 chips. The chips were specifically made for the Chinese market after US export restrictions on advanced AI chips in late 2023. The account, Yuyuan Tantian, which is linked to state broadcaster CCTV, claimed that these chips are neither technologically advanced nor environmentally friendly or secure.
Security fears
Backdoor access in chips feared
The CCTV-affiliated account also raised concerns about potential backdoor access in the H20 chips. A backdoor is a hidden method of bypassing normal authentication or security controls. China's cyberspace watchdog had summoned NVIDIA on July 31, asking if its H20 chips posed any such risks. However, NVIDIA denied these claims, asserting that its products do not have "backdoors" for remote access or control.
Market trust
People's Daily also criticized NVIDIA earlier
The concerns over the H20 chips come after a similar critique from another Chinese state media outlet, People's Daily. Earlier this month, it demanded that NVIDIA provide "convincing security proofs" to allay fears of potential risks in its chips and win back market trust. This highlights the growing skepticism toward foreign tech companies amid rising trade tensions between China and the US.