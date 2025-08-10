Chinese state media claims NVIDIA's H20 chips are not safe

Security fears

Backdoor access in chips feared

The CCTV-affiliated account also raised concerns about potential backdoor access in the H20 chips. A backdoor is a hidden method of bypassing normal authentication or security controls. China's cyberspace watchdog had summoned NVIDIA on July 31, asking if its H20 chips posed any such risks. However, NVIDIA denied these claims, asserting that its products do not have "backdoors" for remote access or control.