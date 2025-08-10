This drug by IIT Roorkee might combat antibiotic resistance

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee have developed a novel drug candidate, Compound 3b, to combat antibiotic resistance. The innovative molecule has the potential to restore the effectiveness of Meropenem, a powerful antibiotic, against deadly drug-resistant bacteria. The research was led by Professor Ranjana Pathania from IIT Roorkee's Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering.

Targeted approach New molecule designed to work with meropenem The research team, which also included Dr. Mangal Singh and Perwez Bakht from IIT Roorkee, and Norwegian collaborators Professor Annette Bayer and her team from UiT Tromso, designed the new molecule to work with Meropenem. It specifically targets infections caused by KPC-2-producing Klebsiella pneumoniae, a superbug that is on the World Health Organization's watchlist of high-priority pathogens.

Breakthrough discovery Molecule shows strong therapeutic results in preclinical models The newly discovered molecule is a b-lactamase inhibitor drug, which prevents bacterial enzymes from breaking down life-saving antibiotics. "Our compound neutralizes the resistance mechanism and shows strong therapeutic results in preclinical models," said Professor Pathania. The research, published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, marks a significant step forward in the fight against antibiotic resistance, and could greatly influence future drug development efforts against superbugs.