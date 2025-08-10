This drug by IIT Roorkee might combat antibiotic resistance
What's the story
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee have developed a novel drug candidate, Compound 3b, to combat antibiotic resistance. The innovative molecule has the potential to restore the effectiveness of Meropenem, a powerful antibiotic, against deadly drug-resistant bacteria. The research was led by Professor Ranjana Pathania from IIT Roorkee's Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering.
Targeted approach
New molecule designed to work with meropenem
The research team, which also included Dr. Mangal Singh and Perwez Bakht from IIT Roorkee, and Norwegian collaborators Professor Annette Bayer and her team from UiT Tromso, designed the new molecule to work with Meropenem. It specifically targets infections caused by KPC-2-producing Klebsiella pneumoniae, a superbug that is on the World Health Organization's watchlist of high-priority pathogens.
Breakthrough discovery
Molecule shows strong therapeutic results in preclinical models
The newly discovered molecule is a b-lactamase inhibitor drug, which prevents bacterial enzymes from breaking down life-saving antibiotics. "Our compound neutralizes the resistance mechanism and shows strong therapeutic results in preclinical models," said Professor Pathania. The research, published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, marks a significant step forward in the fight against antibiotic resistance, and could greatly influence future drug development efforts against superbugs.
Impact
Research provides hope for effective treatments
IIT Roorkee Director Professor K. K. Pant emphasized the importance of this research in tackling global health challenges. He said, "In the face of rising antibiotic resistance, such research provides critical hope for effective and accessible treatments." The discovery is a major step toward protecting public health, amid growing concerns over antibiotic resistance threatening healthcare systems worldwide.