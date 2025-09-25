UK: 90% of counterfeit toys seized are fake Labubu dolls

Fake Labubu dolls have accounted for 90% of all counterfeit toys seized at the UK border this year. The Intellectual Property Office (IPO) revealed that nearly 259,000 fake toys worth over £3.5 million were intercepted by border officials. Among these, a staggering 236,000 were counterfeit versions of Pop Mart's toothy and fluffy Labubu dolls.

Risks 75% of seized toys failed safety tests The IPO's report also highlighted that 75% of the seized toys failed safety tests. These counterfeit products were found to contain banned chemicals and posed choking hazards. Further, nearly half (46%) of the people who bought these fake toys reported serious safety issues. These issues range from toys breaking quickly to unsafe labeling, toxic odors, and even reports of children falling ill. This is a major concern given that Labubu dolls have become a hit among kids and adults alike.

Market dynamics Why are counterfeit Labubu dolls dangerous? Labubu dolls, which are favored by celebrities like Rihanna, have created a hidden market to meet the growing demand. However, counterfeit versions of these dolls are poorly made and unsafe. They contain small detachable parts such as eyes, hands, and feet that pose a serious choking hazard to young children. Helen Barnham from IPO emphasized the dangers of counterfeit toys, saying they can hide choking hazards, toxic chemicals, and faulty parts that put children in real danger.

Information Campaign launched to raise awareness The IPO has launched a campaign with leading toy retailers, local authorities, and social media influencers. The initiative aims to raise awareness among parents and gift buyers about the hidden harms associated with counterfeit toys.