England's declining birthrate could close 800 primary schools by 2029

A new study by the Education Policy Institute has found that England 's declining birth rates could result in the closure of around 800 primary schools by 2029. The research indicates a projected drop of 4% in primary pupil numbers over the next five years, which translates to a loss of about 162,000 pupils. The decline is particularly pronounced in London , where many families are leaving the state education system for private schools or emigrating.

Financial strain Financial pressures on schools The national birthrate peaked in 2010, leading to a spike in primary school enrollments between 2014 and 2018. However, since then, pupil numbers have been declining. Jon Andrews from EPI noted that "schools with falling pupil numbers face increasing financial pressures," which could threaten their long-term viability. Paul Whiteman of the National Association of Head Teachers urged government support for councils to keep schools open and build capacity for greater inclusion.

Family dynamics Other factors contributing to decline Lily Wielar from EPI said that "falling pupil numbers cannot be explained by declining birthrates alone," with factors like cost of living and housing pressures also playing a role. The report also found that nine out of 10 local authorities with the biggest declines in primary school pupil numbers are in London. Islington, Lambeth, and Southwark are expected to see the steepest declines over the next five years.