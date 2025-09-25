North Korea has up to 2,000kg enriched uranium: South Korea

Diplomatic solution

Summit only solution to halt nuclear development: Chung

He said the 2,000kg uranium could be used solely for plutonium production, which would be enough to make an enormous number of nuclear weapons. Chung stressed that stopping North Korea's nuclear development is an urgent matter. He argued that sanctions would not be effective and suggested a summit between Pyongyang and Washington as the only solution. This comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un expressed willingness for talks with the US if he could keep his nuclear arsenal.