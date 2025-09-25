North Korea has up to 2,000kg enriched uranium: South Korea
What's the story
North Korea is estimated to have up to two tons of highly enriched uranium, South Korea's unification minister Chung Dong-young said on Thursday. He said intelligence agencies estimate Pyongyang's stockpile of "highly enriched uranium - more than 90 percent pure - at up to 2,000 kilograms." "Even at this very hour, North Korea's uranium centrifuges are operating at four sites," he added. Chung further explained that only five-six kilograms of plutonium are needed to build a single nuclear bomb.
Diplomatic solution
Summit only solution to halt nuclear development: Chung
He said the 2,000kg uranium could be used solely for plutonium production, which would be enough to make an enormous number of nuclear weapons. Chung stressed that stopping North Korea's nuclear development is an urgent matter. He argued that sanctions would not be effective and suggested a summit between Pyongyang and Washington as the only solution. This comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un expressed willingness for talks with the US if he could keep his nuclear arsenal.
Enrichment facilities
North Korea under UN sanctions for nuclear tests
North Korea, which conducted its first nuclear test in 2006, is under UN sanctions for its banned weapons programs. The country has never publicly disclosed details of its uranium enrichment facility until last September. Seoul's spy agency believes North Korea operates multiple uranium enrichment facilities, including one at the Yongbyon nuclear site. The nuclear site was decommissioned after talks but was later reactivated in 2021.