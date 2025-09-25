White House lays groundwork for mass firings if government shutdown 

The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has asked federal agencies to prepare for mass firings in case of a government shutdown, specifically targeting employees who work for programs that aren't legally required to continue. The OMB memo, which was obtained by CNN, deviates from the usual approach during such crises. It suggests that agencies should focus on programs whose funding would lapse if Congress doesn't meet the September 30 deadline and which don't have alternative funding sources.

Job impact OMB memo calls for 'drastic measures' These programs should then be targeted for sweeping reductions in force, potentially resulting in the permanent elimination of jobs deemed "not consistent" with President Donald Trump's priorities. "Programs that did not benefit from an infusion of mandatory appropriations will bear the brunt of a shutdown, and we must continue our planning efforts in the event Democrats decide to shut down the government," the memo says.

Funding deadlock Funding standoff intensifies as layoffs loom The move marks a substantial departure from how shutdowns have been handled in recent decades, when most furloughs were temporary and staff were reinstated once Congress agreed to reopen the government and restore funds. The Democrats and Republicans are at a standstill as government funding is on the brink of expiring on Tuesday. A stopgap spending legislation to keep the government running until November 21 was passed by the Republican-controlled House.

Comments Chuck Schumer slammed memo as 'an attempt at intimidation' But Democrats in the Senate have refused to move it forward, saying they want Republicans to negotiate a bipartisan package that could include an extension of expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies. The White House and congressional Republicans have rejected these demands, insisting on a "clean" extension. The OMB memo reiterates this position, calling Democratic demands "insane." Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed the memo as "an attempt at intimidation," accusing Trump of using federal workers as pawns in political games.

Workforce reduction Trump's push for federal workforce reduction continues The memo is the latest effort by the Trump administration to restructure and reduce the size of the federal workforce. In February, Trump signed an executive order calling for a large-scale reduction in the federal workforce. The outcomes were mixed, with some agencies laying off a sizable amount of their workforce, others rolling back at least some of their layoffs, and still others asking some departed employees to return to work.