Drone incursions disrupt services at several airports in Denmark
What's the story
Drones have disrupted operations at a second Danish airport this week, following a temporary closure of Aalborg Airport in the north due to drone sightings. Smaller southern airports—Esbjerg, Sønderborg, and Skrydstrup—also reported drone activity but remained open. Earlier, Copenhagen Airport closed after a drone incursion, which the Prime Minister called "the most severe attack on Danish infrastructure so far."
Ongoing probe
Police investigating drone activity
The North Jutland Police are currently investigating the drone activity at Aalborg airport. Arrivals and departures at Aalborg were halted until 06:00 local time today due to the drone activity. Chief Inspector Jesper Bojgaard Madsen said they can't comment on the number or purpose of the drones yet. "If we get the opportunity, we will take down the drones," he added. The police do not believe there is any danger to passengers or residents.
Possible connection
Drone sightings linked to suspected Russian incursions
Denmark has linked the Copenhagen drone incident to a series of suspected Russian incursions across Europe. This comes after Estonia and Poland sought consultations with NATO over alleged Russian airspace violations. Romania also reported breaches by Russian drones in its airspace. NATO condemned Russia's actions, warning it would use "all necessary military and non-military tools" to defend itself.