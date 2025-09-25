Drone incursions disrupt services at several airports in Denmark

Ongoing probe

Police investigating drone activity

The North Jutland Police are currently investigating the drone activity at Aalborg airport. Arrivals and departures at Aalborg were halted until 06:00 local time today due to the drone activity. Chief Inspector Jesper Bojgaard Madsen said they can't comment on the number or purpose of the drones yet. "If we get the opportunity, we will take down the drones," he added. The police do not believe there is any danger to passengers or residents.