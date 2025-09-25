Trump to meet Sharif again after 36-second meeting at UNGA 

United States President Donald Trump will meet Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday at the White House. The meeting follows a brief exchange between the two leaders on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, which lasted for 36 seconds. An unnamed Trump administration official confirmed the news to Reuters on Wednesday.

Diplomatic gestures Trump welcomed Pakistan's army chief Munir earlier this year US-Pakistan ties have warmed in recent months, with Trump welcoming Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir, regarded as the most powerful figure in the country, unaccompanied by senior Pakistani civilian officials in June. The following month, the US and Pakistan signed a trade deal on July 31, with Washington imposing a 19% tariff rate. Meanwhile, no trade deal has been reached with India yet.

Official statement US considers India a good friend, partner: State Department official A senior State Department official said on Tuesday that several issues are being worked through with Pakistan, including counter-terrorism and economic ties. The official added that Trump is focused on advancing US interests in the region by engaging with Pakistani leaders. When asked about tensions with India, the official said that while Trump is frank about frustrations in ties, Washington considers New Delhi a good friend and partner.