'Honestly really fun': Indian-origin man kills sex offender in California 

A 29-year-old man from Fremont has been arrested for allegedly killing a 71-year-old man. The suspect, Varun Suresh, is accused of fatally stabbing David Brimmer outside his home. According to court documents, Suresh used California 's Megan's Law Website to identify Brimmer as a sex offender and tracked him down. Court documents showed that Suresh allegedly said he wanted to kill a sex offender for years because "they hurt children," adding that he thought they "deserve to die."

Premeditated crime Suresh stalked Brimmer before the murder Suresh reportedly didn't know Brimmer before the incident but a search on his revealed that he had taken screenshots of multiple profiles listed on the Megan's Law website, including names, addresses, physical descriptions, photographs, and conviction records. The snapshots were taken about 45 minutes before the stabbing. Court documents reveal that Suresh planned to pose as a certified public accountant (CPA) looking for new clients to approach Brimmer, carrying a bag, notebook, and coffee to appear legitimate.

Confession details 'I wanted to be arrested for this crime' Upon his arrest, Suresh allegedly confessed to investigators that he "wasn't planning on getting away with it" and wanted to be arrested for the crime. He also expressed no remorse for the murder, saying he "didn't feel sad at all." Authorities claimed that during the questioning, Suresh laughed and described the murder as "honestly really fun." Suresh has been charged with murder in connection with Brimmer's stabbing. A court date for his case is yet to be scheduled.