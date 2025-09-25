Swiggy enhances 'Food on Train' service with new features
What's the story
Swiggy has announced major upgrades to its 'Food on Train' service, just in time for the festive season. The new features are available at over 115 stations across India and include curated options like City Best dishes, Easy Eats, a dedicated Pure Veg section, and an Offer Zone with up to 60% off. These enhancements aim to improve the dining experience for travelers during this busy time of year.
Enhanced features
City Best feature showcases popular dishes from trusted local restaurants
The City Best feature showcases popular dishes from trusted local restaurants at major stations. The Easy Eats option provides neatly packed, hassle-free meals with cutlery included, making it perfect for on-the-go dining. For vegetarians and those observing fasts during Navratri, Swiggy has introduced a 100% Pure Veg section. The new Offer Zone provides up to 60% off at top restaurants, ensuring passengers get instant access to value deals.
Customer-centric approach
Faster ordering in areas with weak internet connectivity
Deepak Maloo, VP-Food Strategy, Customer Experience & New Initiatives at Swiggy, said they are excited to roll out these new features based on customer feedback. He added that with City Best, Easy Eats and Pure Veg options, every traveler can find the right meal with ease. The company has also optimized its Food on Train page for faster ordering even in areas with weak internet connectivity.