Swiggy enhances 'Food on Train' service with new features

By Mudit Dube 04:39 pm Sep 25, 202504:39 pm

Swiggy has announced major upgrades to its 'Food on Train' service, just in time for the festive season. The new features are available at over 115 stations across India and include curated options like City Best dishes, Easy Eats, a dedicated Pure Veg section, and an Offer Zone with up to 60% off. These enhancements aim to improve the dining experience for travelers during this busy time of year.