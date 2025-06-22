Modi government to screen 70M people for sickle cell disease

The Indian government has announced a major initiative to screen 70 million people under the age of 40 for sickle cell disease by 2025-26. The screening will be conducted in 17 states, with a special focus on tribal communities. The program is part of the National Sickle Cell Elimination Mission under the National Health Mission (NHM).

Information What exactly is a sickle cell disease? Sickle cell disease is a group of inherited blood disorders marked by abnormal hemoglobin, causing red blood cells to become rigid and shaped like sickles. These misshapen cells can obstruct blood flow, resulting in pain, organ damage, and various complications.

Target states Screening in high-prevalence states The screening will be done in states with a high prevalence of sickle cell disease. These include Maharashtra, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, among others. Dr. Manisha Madkaikar from ICMR-CRHCM Nagpur spoke about the mission, saying that universal screening is the first guideline under this initiative. She emphasized that the entire population under 40 years will be screened in these areas.

Screening methods Importance of newborn screening Dr. Madkaikar also stressed the importance of newborn screening for sickle cell disease. She said, "Newborn screening is important because if you diagnose newborns early, you can give them effective treatment." Antenatal screening will be done during a pregnant woman's first visit to the doctor. If a woman is found to be a carrier or affected by sickle cell disease, her partner can also be tested for the condition.