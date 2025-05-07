'Operation Sindoor': India conducts missile strikes on Pakistan
What's the story
India has conducted missile strikes early on Wednesday across several areas of Pakistan-controlled territory, killing at least eight people, according to Pakistani officials. Two people are reported to be missing, while 35 are injured.
The Indian government said the strikes were intended to destroy infrastructure used by militants.
The move comes after the massacre of tourists in Kashmir last month, which has severely increased tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations.
Response
PM Sharif condemns India's missile strikes
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the airstrikes on Wednesday.
Calling them "cowardly attacks at five locations in Pakistan" by a "deceitful enemy," he vowed his country would retaliate.
"Pakistan has every right to give a robust response to this act of war imposed by India, and a strong response is indeed being given," he said.
Details
Missile strikes targeted various locations
The missile strikes reportedly targeted areas of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and eastern Punjab province.
One of the missiles hit a mosque in Bahawalpur city, Punjab, killing a child and injuring two others.
Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Ministry alleged that Indian forces launched these attacks while staying within their own airspace.
Justification
India's defense ministry defends missile strikes
India's Defence Ministry has come out in defense of the missile strikes, saying it was justified in targeting at least nine sites "where terrorist attacks against India have been planned."
The ministry further said, "Our actions have been focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistan military facilities have been targeted."
The statement is intended to clarify India's position regarding the operation and its impact on military infrastructure.
Military action
'Operation Sindoor' launched by Indian armed forces
Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, India launched 'Operation Sindoor,' aimed at terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
The operation was declared on social media with the message "Justice is Served. Jai Hind!"
The Indian Army said that these strikes were targeting locations from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.
Twitter Post
Indian Army's post on X
#PahalgamTerrorAttack— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 6, 2025
Justice is Served.
Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/Aruatj6OfA
Retaliation
Pakistan vows to respond to India's airstrikes
The Pakistan Army has vowed to respond to India's airstrikes.
Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, army spokesperson, said all of their air force jets are airborne, and this "cowardly and shameful attack" was carried out from within India's airspace.
He affirmed "Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing," hinting at a potential retaliatory strike in the future.