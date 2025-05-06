Chennai's weather for the coming week suggests steady summer temperatures in the mid to high 30s.

Wednesday will see a temperature of 37°C, while Thursday has an 84% chance of patchy rain with a temperature of 36.8°C.

Friday and Saturday will go back to clear weather with highs of 36.8°C and 37°C, respectively, before going into Sunday with temperatures reaching 37.5°C.

Monday will see temperatures rising further, up to 38°C, with a slight chance of rain.