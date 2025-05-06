Chennai to witness sunny week; rain predicted for Gujarat, Himachal
What's the story
Chennai saw a warm and sunny Tuesday, with maximum temperatures touching 36.3°C.
The day started at a cooler 28.3°C and remained clear, with only a slight chance of rain (0.01mm).
Humidity level was at a high of 67%, but steady winds at 33.1km/h provided some respite from the summer heat.
Weekly forecast
Chennai's weather forecast for the week ahead
Chennai's weather for the coming week suggests steady summer temperatures in the mid to high 30s.
Wednesday will see a temperature of 37°C, while Thursday has an 84% chance of patchy rain with a temperature of 36.8°C.
Friday and Saturday will go back to clear weather with highs of 36.8°C and 37°C, respectively, before going into Sunday with temperatures reaching 37.5°C.
Monday will see temperatures rising further, up to 38°C, with a slight chance of rain.
Himachal Pradesh
Weather update for Himachal Pradesh
Since May 5, various regions of Himachal Pradesh have been affected by rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms.
This extreme weather follows nearly three consecutive days of unstable conditions across almost all districts, which included rainfall, hail, and snowfall in higher altitudes.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that this wet spell will persist for the next three days.
Continuation
Weather phenomenon likely to persist
The IMD forecast suggests that light to moderate rain is possible in the plains and mid-hill regions from May 5 to May 8, while the higher elevations are likely to experience snowfall.
These weather conditions are expected to continue till May 10 at least.
Thunderstorms will continue across the state (except Lahaul-Spiti) for the next five days (until May 10), with periods of clear weather. Light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds are expected in some areas.
Gujarat
Heavy rain predicted for Gujarat
The IMD has also issued warnings for continued rain in Gujarat.
It predicts that heavy rains and winds at 50-60 km/h will persist across various portions of Gujarat until May 7.
Unseasonal thunderstorms and high winds ripped through Gujarat, killing at least 14 people, injuring 16 others, and destroying seven homes, officials reported Tuesday.
The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) said that 168 of the state's 253 talukas received unusually heavy rain on Monday.