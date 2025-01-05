What's the story

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a $1 million (₹8,57,66,529) prize for anyone who can successfully decipher the Indus Valley script.

The announcement was made during the centenary celebration of the Indus Valley Civilization's discovery by Sir John Marshall in Chennai.

Speaking at the event, Stalin bemoaned that even a century after the discovery of the Indus Valley Civilization, which shares similarities with Tamil culture, the script has yet to be translated.