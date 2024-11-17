Summarize Simplifying... In short Tata Electronics has acquired Pegatron's iPhone manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, marking its third iPhone factory in India and strengthening its competition with Foxconn.

Tata already runs an iPhone assembly plant in Karnataka

Tata Electronics acquires Pegatron's iPhone plant in Tamil Nadu

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:54 pm Nov 17, 202403:54 pm

What's the story Tata Electronics has acquired a majority stake in Pegatron's only iPhone manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. The move makes Tata a major supplier for Apple. The deal was announced internally last week, with Tata expected to handle day-to-day operations of the plant and own 60%. Pegatron will keep the rest 40% and provide technical support to the venture.

Growth strategy

Expansion in iPhone manufacturing

The acquisition of the Pegatron plant fits into Tata's expansion strategy into iPhone production. It makes them a competitor to Foxconn, another leading iPhone contract manufacturer in India. The deal's completion was internally announced at the iPhone facility on Friday. Both companies are likely to seek approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) soon.

Manufacturing footprint

Tata's existing iPhone assembly operations in India

Tata already runs an iPhone assembly plant in Karnataka, which was earlier owned by Taiwan's Wistron. The company is also building another facility in Tamil Nadu's Hosur. This new acquisition will mark Tata's third iPhone factory in India, bolstering its manufacturing capabilities even further.

Market projections

Impact of Tata-Pegatron deal on iPhone shipments

Analysts predict that India's contribution to total iPhone shipments will grow significantly this year. The Tata-Pegatron facility, which employs some 10,000 workers and makes five million iPhones a year, is expected to play a key role in fulfilling these market demands.