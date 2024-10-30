App Store will soon display summaries of user reviews
Apple is finally bringing a handy feature that will give you a summary of app reviews on the App Store. The move was first reported by 9to5Mac. The tech giant has designed a system that uses all user reviews to create a summary, showcasing "the most common customer feedback" for every app.
Review summaries: What to expect?
The review summaries will be a dynamic feature, updated every time new reviews are added to the App Store. While there's no specific example of how these summaries will look, we expect them to be displayed on the app page, alongside the app description and screenshots. Apple plans to generate these summaries online on its own, without using any local processing.
A tool for transparency and accuracy
The main aim of this feature is to assist users in determining when an app fails to deliver what it promises on the App Store. As these summaries will be auto-generated, Apple has said that developers will get a chance to report any inaccuracy they find in a summary. This way, they can interact with the review summary process to maintain accuracy and transparency.
Review summaries: Availability and rollout
The review summaries will only show up for apps with a decent number of reviews and will be available in "select countries and regions" at first. Though there are no specific details on when this new feature will be launched, its presence in the App Store API indicates it may be rolled out soon. Meaning, Apple is actively working toward improving user experience on its platform.
Apple's ongoing battle against fraudulent reviews
Along with introducing review summaries, Apple also continues its fight against fraudulent reviews and ratings on the App Store. Just in 2023, the company processed more than 1.1 billion reviews and removed some 152 million fraudulent ones. This ongoing effort highlights Apple's commitment to keeping the integrity of user feedback on its platform, making these upcoming review summaries even more reliable.