Apple is set to enhance user experience on the App Store by introducing dynamic review summaries, which will be auto-generated and updated with each new review.

This feature, aimed at maintaining transparency and accuracy, will allow developers to report any inaccuracies found.

Initially available in select regions, it will only apply to apps with a significant number of reviews.

In addition, Apple continues its fight against fraudulent reviews, having removed 152 million fraudulent ones in 2023 alone, further ensuring the reliability of these upcoming summaries.

The feature is currently under development

App Store will soon display summaries of user reviews

By Akash Pandey 05:45 pm Oct 30, 202405:45 pm

What's the story Apple is finally bringing a handy feature that will give you a summary of app reviews on the App Store. The move was first reported by 9to5Mac. The tech giant has designed a system that uses all user reviews to create a summary, showcasing "the most common customer feedback" for every app.

Update process

Review summaries: What to expect?

The review summaries will be a dynamic feature, updated every time new reviews are added to the App Store. While there's no specific example of how these summaries will look, we expect them to be displayed on the app page, alongside the app description and screenshots. Apple plans to generate these summaries online on its own, without using any local processing.

Developer interaction

A tool for transparency and accuracy

The main aim of this feature is to assist users in determining when an app fails to deliver what it promises on the App Store. As these summaries will be auto-generated, Apple has said that developers will get a chance to report any inaccuracy they find in a summary. This way, they can interact with the review summary process to maintain accuracy and transparency.

Launch details

Review summaries: Availability and rollout

The review summaries will only show up for apps with a decent number of reviews and will be available in "select countries and regions" at first. Though there are no specific details on when this new feature will be launched, its presence in the App Store API indicates it may be rolled out soon. Meaning, Apple is actively working toward improving user experience on its platform.

Fraud prevention

Apple's ongoing battle against fraudulent reviews

Along with introducing review summaries, Apple also continues its fight against fraudulent reviews and ratings on the App Store. Just in 2023, the company processed more than 1.1 billion reviews and removed some 152 million fraudulent ones. This ongoing effort highlights Apple's commitment to keeping the integrity of user feedback on its platform, making these upcoming review summaries even more reliable.