Summarize Simplifying... In short The 2024 iPad mini, running on iPadOS 18, boasts a faster Neural Engine and supports the new Apple Pencil Pro.

It offers double the base storage at 128GB, new color options, and enhanced connectivity with a Wi-Fi 6E chip and a quicker USB-C port.

The device also supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing for improved gaming visuals, and introduces a 512GB storage option, while maintaining its compact design and 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The device is available for pre-order

2024 iPad mini arrives with A17 Pro chip, Apple Intelligence

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:36 pm Oct 15, 202407:36 pm

What's the story Apple has launched its latest iPad mini, the first upgrade of its smallest tablet since 2021. The new model which starts at ₹49,900 (Wi-Fi only), is available for pre-order and will be up on the shelves next Wednesday (October 23). The updated device comes with an A17 Pro chip, which Apple says has a 30% faster CPU and a 25% faster GPU than its predecessor. It also supports Apple Intelligence.

Tech upgrade

A powerhouse for AI applications

The 2024 iPad mini runs on iPadOS 18, and is built with a focus on AI apps. It comes with a Neural Engine that is twice as fast as the previous one, and supports the all-new Apple Pencil Pro. The base model now offers double the storage capacity at 128GB, up from the previous 64GB. This upgrade will be useful for AI models that need a lot of storage.

Design revamp

Enhanced connectivity and design

The new iPad mini also features a faster Wi-Fi 6E chip and a quicker USB-C port. The only major design change is the addition of new color options - purple and blue. However, these shades look more muted than bright in the photos. Even with these changes, the overall appearance of the new mini is still pretty much similar to its predecessor, keeping its compact charm for those who like smaller devices.

Gaming boost

A leap in gaming and AI capabilities

The iPad mini 2024 supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing, a capability that can improve the visuals of high-end games. The update comes as Apple has been doubling down on AI and Apple Intelligence across its entire device lineup. The tablet also gets facilities such as smarter Siri, Writing Tools, Image Playground, and Genmoji. For the first time ever, a 512GB storage option is offered on this model.

Unchanged aspects

iPad mini: Consistent features

The front-facing camera of the new iPad mini still sits in portrait position, a design choice that complements its compact size. Both front and back cameras (12MP) look similar to the previous model. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display also retains a refresh rate of 60Hz, indicating it's the same as its predecessor. The dimensions of the device also remain similar to earlier models.