Apple to use LCD panels for 2024 iPad Pro: Report

By Akash Pandey 09:46 pm Oct 22, 202309:46 pm

The current 12.9-inch iPad Pro uses mini-LED display, whereas 11-inch model gets LCD panel (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple is allegedly postponing the LED to OLED transformation for its high-end iPad Pro tablet series, according to a recent report by DigiTimes. Instead of incorporating mini-LED backlighting in the larger-screened device, both the upcoming 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are said to utilize LCD backlighting. Previously, the mini-LED screen was dubbed the "Liquid Retina XDR display," but now both screens will reportedly feature the LCD-based "Liquid Retina Display."

Reasons behind company's alleged decision

The report indicated that the increased production expenses associated with mini-LED backlighting have become an obstacle to "broader industry adoption." It also suggested that Apple's decision to revert to LCD backlighting could be driven by the company's emphasis on scalability and market reach. However, it is crucial to remember that the issue being discussed is whether Apple will transition the iPad Pro to OLED, not whether the 11-inch model will adopt mini-LED technology.

Confusing information leading to credibility concerns

The article alleged that outfitting both iPad Pro (2024) models with LCD backlighting will push back production from early next month to "early 2024 at the latest." Additionally, the report confusingly stated, "Apple might launch a new iPad Pro with AMOLED displays earliest in 2024, sourcing mainly from Samsung Display and LG Display." This statement contradicted the earlier assertion and cast doubt on the report's reliability. So, it is recommended to approach this information cautiously until trustworthy sources offer confirmation.