Apple Watch Ultra struggling with low light visibility: Report

Technology

By Akash Pandey 05:51 pm Oct 02, 2023

Apple Watch Ultra's display is too dim to read in low light, users say (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple Watch users are encountering difficulties reading the display in dimly lit environments on the Watch Ultra models, possibly due to an issue with the ambient light sensor. This problem seems to be connected to the watchOS 10 software update released last month. Concerns have been raised on MacRumors forums, Reddit, and Apple Community that report the screen to be too dim in dark settings, indicating improper calibration of the device's ambient light sensor.

Brightness issues on both Ultra models

Launched last month, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 boasts a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits, making it the brightest Apple Watch yet. However, some users of both the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra and the Ultra 2 have faced legibility issues in low-light situations after updating their devices to watchOS 10.0.1 and watchOS 10.0.2. The issue seems to be especially noticeable when quickly moving from a well-lit room to a darker area and when using certain watch faces in Night mode.

Manual adjustments prove to be ineffective

Manually adjusting the brightness level in the watch's settings does not seem to fix the issue for users. The problem continues even when using the Wayfinder and Ultra Modular watch faces set to Night mode, which applies a red filter to the display. Owners of both first-generation Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2 have experienced this issue after updating their devices with the latest watchOS updates.

Apple is reportedly aware of issue

Apple might be aware of the low light visibility issue affecting some Apple Watch Ultra users, which raises hopes for a fix. However, the company has yet to address it and deliver an update to resolve the problem.