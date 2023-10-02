EU regulators yet to launch investigation into NVIDIA's AI chips

By Rishabh Raj 05:46 pm Oct 02, 202305:46 pm

NVIDIA's dominance in the market raises questions about potential anti-competitive practices

The European Commission has put to rest rumors of a formal investigation into artificial intelligence (AI) chips, following recent claims of anti-competitive behavior against NVIDIA by the French competition authority. NVIDIA, boasting an impressive 84% market share in the graphics processing unit (GPU) industry, chose not to comment on the situation. The company's GPUs are in high demand for various uses, such as data centers, video game consoles, and cryptocurrency mining.

Informal inquiries by EU antitrust watchdog

Although no official investigation is underway, Bloomberg reported last week that the EU antitrust watchdog has been casually collecting opinions on possible abusive practices within the GPU market. NVIDIA's GPUs are designed to break down computer tasks into smaller parts and process them all at once, resulting in faster processing times compared to traditional methods. The company's near-monopoly status and $1 trillion market valuation make it a major player in the rapidly growing AI technology sector.

NVIDIA's dominance in GPU market

NVIDIA's gargantuan market share in the GPU industry puts it far ahead of competitors like Intel and AMD. Tech companies highly value GPUs for their data centers, as do video game console manufacturers and cryptocurrency miners. The chips' ability to efficiently solve complex mathematical problems makes them essential for these industries. NVIDIA's dominance in the market raises questions about potential anti-competitive practices and their impact on innovation and competition within the AI technology sector.