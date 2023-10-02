Microsoft Lists now accessible to all iOS, Android, web users

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Microsoft Lists now accessible to all iOS, Android, web users

By Akash Pandey 04:40 pm Oct 02, 202304:40 pm

Anyone with a Microsoft account can sign in and use the task management app (Photo credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft's task management app, Microsoft Lists, is now available to all users with a Microsoft Account. Originally launched in 2020 for business and enterprise users, the app started offering a limited preview (test run) for all consumers only last year. Now, the free version of Microsoft Lists can be accessed on iOS and Android apps, as well as on the web, making it easy for users to create, manage, and share lists across devices.

2/4

The app offers ready-made templates and sharing features

Microsoft Lists offers a variety of ready-made templates for tasks like expense tracking, recipe making, gift ideas, and more. Users can share lists with friends, family, and colleagues, allowing multiple people to contribute to a single list. Additionally, lists can be viewed in a simple grid-like layout or switched to a calendar view or custom layout.

3/4

How to export lists?

Microsoft Lists allows users to export their lists to CSV files for easy importation into other apps and services. Garima Wadhera, a principal program manager at Microsoft, shared her excitement about the app's potential for information tracking and sharing during its preview phase. Wadhera emphasized the personalized, mobile-first experience that Microsoft Lists offers for users on the go.

4/4

Cross-device compatibility and future developments

With seamless integration across devices, Microsoft Lists makes it easy for users to manage their tasks from anywhere. As the app continues to grow, new features and improvements are expected based on user feedback and needs. The expanded availability of Microsoft Lists showcases Microsoft's dedication to providing versatile tools for both personal and professional use.