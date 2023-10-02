Tom Hanks says fake AI-generated likeness was used in advertisement

1/5

Technology 2 min read

Tom Hanks says fake AI-generated likeness was used in advertisement

By Sanjana Shankar 04:36 pm Oct 02, 202304:36 pm

Hanks has urged fans to be cautious

US actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks warned his followers on Instagram, about a fake ad for a dental plan featuring an AI-generated version of himself. The actor made it clear he had no involvement in the ad and urged fans to be cautious. Hanks has previously shared concerns about AI use in film and television, but he has approved digitally altered versions of himself for certain projects.

2/5

I have nothing to do with it: Hanks

Instagram post A post shared by tomhanks on October 2, 2023 at 3:59 pm IST

3/5

Hanks admits AI could allow him to keep acting forever

In a chat with comedian Adam Buxton, Hanks talked about the growing use of AI and deepfake technology in the entertainment world. He said discussions were going on in "guilds, all of the agencies, and all of the legal firms to come up with the legal ramifications of my face and my voice and everybody else's being our intellectual property." He notes AI could allow a fake version of him to keep acting forever, raising both artistic and legal issues.

4/5

Hanks will be made younger, digitally, in his upcoming film

On the work front, in the upcoming Robert Zemeckis-directed movie "Here," Hanks will play younger versions of his character using a tool from AI company Metaphysic. The film is slated for release next year. The company said it can create "high-resolution photorealistic faceswaps and de-ageing effects on top of actors' performances live and in real time without the need for further compositing or VFX work."

5/5

Writers Guild approves restrictions on use of AI in films

The Writers Guild of America recently agreed with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television on restrictions for AI use in film and TV. This came after the end of the US writers' strike, which was driven by worries that unchecked AI could harm creative work. However, the union representing Hollywood actors, Sag-Aftra, is still on strike. The actors' strike started out due to pay disputes and concerns over the unauthorized use of actors' likenesses.