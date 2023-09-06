Tencent's AI chatbot ready for launch after Beijing's green light

Written by Rishabh Raj September 06, 2023 | 10:17 am 2 min read

Baidu and SenseTime Group already released their AI chatbots last week (Photo credit: Seeking Alpha)

China's internet giant Tencent Holdings is gearing up to launch an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, following the Chinese government's approval of AI chatbots for public release last month. The chatbot, powered by Tencent's own AI model "Hunyuan," aims to compete with other big tech companies in China that have already released their own AI chatbots. The official launch is scheduled for Thursday.

China opens doors for AI chatbots

The approval of AI chatbots for public use in China comes as part of the country's push toward AI development and adoption. Last month, the Chinese government cleared regulatory hurdles for the release of AI chatbots, allowing big tech companies like Baidu and SenseTime Group to release their own AI chatbots last week. Tencent's entry into the market is expected to intensify competition in the AI chatbot space.

Charting new frontiers in AI chatbot development

Tencent has been actively engaged in the development of its proprietary AI model named "Hunyuan" for several months. Last month, the company indicated its intention to expand internal testing of this model, demonstrating its commitment to advancing AI technology. Tencent had previously assembled a dedicated team to develop a chatbot, similar to ChatGPT, which they referred to as "HunyuanAide" at the time.

Tencent's stock saw a dip despite the announcement

Despite the exciting news, Tencent's stock experienced a minor dip of approximately 1% on Wednesday, marginally underperforming the broader market's 0.5% decline. This fluctuation in stock value may be attributed to various factors, including market sentiment and anticipation surrounding the upcoming AI chatbot launch.

Shaping the future of digital interaction

Tencent's entry into the AI chatbot space represents a significant step forward for the company in its quest to remain at the forefront of technology innovation. The unveiling of their AI chatbot, coupled with the increasing regulatory support for such technologies in China, underscores the growing importance of AI-driven solutions in various sectors, including customer service, content creation, and more.

