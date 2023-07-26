Technology

How Spotify will leverage AI to offer personalized experience

Written by Athik Saleh July 26, 2023 | 03:18 pm 2 min read

Spotify may use AI to summarize podcasts and generate ads

Streaming giant Spotify has been one of the first major companies to jump on the artificial intelligence (AI) bandwagon. It did that with the AI DJ. The company's AI ambitions do not stop there, though. CEO Daniel Ek talked about how Spotify plans to leverage AI to improve the streaming platform. Let's see how the firm plans to incorporate AI.

Why does this story matter?

Spotify is at the top of the music streaming world. The platform has over 550 million active users and 220 million premium subscribers. The streaming giant has always been known for delivering personalized content. The company took it up a notch with the AI DJ. The addition of more AI-powered features would help the firm improve contextualization and personalization even further.

Spotify could use AI for summarizing podcasts

Listening to a podcast episode can be hard when people are in a hurry. Spotify may use AI to solve this problem. The company could leverage generative AI to summarize a podcast. This would also help the firm market new podcasts to customers. According to Ek, AI-generated podcast summaries would result in more engagement and growth.

Spotify's text-to-speech system can convey real human emotions

Text-to-speech systems are helpful but they are often robotic. They lack emotions. Spotify recently published a patent for an AI-powered text-to-speech synthesis system that can convert text into human-like speech. The system will be able to convey emotions like anger, happiness, or sadness. It will be capable of showing intentions too. It can do so by shouting, whispering, or using different accents.

Human-like text-to-speech synthesis could help narrate audiobooks more naturally

The human-like text-to-speech synthesis system has a lot of potential. The company could use it to narrate audiobooks in a more natural way. It would attract more users to such content. Apple﻿ launched AI-powered book narrations for selected titles earlier this year.

The platform may use AI to generate audio ads

Another area where Spotify might use AI is advertising. Ek spoke about AI-generated audio ads. The usage of AI will reduce the cost for advertisers to "develop new ad formats," Ek said. He added that it would allow advertisers to do things they have never been able to do with audio and video ads.