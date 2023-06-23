Auto

Toyota showcases generative AI technology that can design vehicles

Written by Athik Saleh June 23, 2023 | 06:46 pm 2 min read

Toyota will use AI in the early design stages (Photo credit: Toyota)

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been making its way into various industries. The automotive industry is no different. Japanese automaker Toyota has announced a generative AI technology to help with designing vehicles. The technology was developed by the Toyota Research Institute (TRI). Don't worry, though. Your next Toyota won't be purely designed by AI. So, let's see how the AI feature works.

Why does this story matter?

An AI specifically made to help design vehicles is not something we would have thought about a few months ago. But AI's meteoric rise means no one wants to be left behind. BMW recently started experimenting with AI in its design process. Therefore, it makes sense why Toyota wants to do something similar. It needs to be seen how it helps the automaker.

Toyota's new AI technology will not generate the design for a new model. Instead, the company wants to use it in the early design stages where different iterations of a project are required to reconcile engineering and design considerations. For instance, designers will be able to ask the AI to generate a number of early designs based on initial constraints.

What is different about Toyota's AI tool?

The pertinent question here is how Toyota's technology is different from the typical text-to-image generators. For starters, generative AI tools are not equipped to deal with the complex engineering and safety considerations that go into automotive designing. "This technique combines Toyota's traditional engineering strengths with the state-of-the-art capabilities of modern generative AI," said Avinash Balachandran, director of TRI's human interactive driving division.

Designers can incorporate engineering constraints and use stylistic prompts

Designers will be able to incorporate parameters like drag (affects fuel efficiency) and chassis dimensions into Toyota's AI tool. They can also input stylistic prompts such as "sleek," "SUV-like," and "modern." The AI can optimize engineering constraints in successive iterations based on inputs. "TRI is harnessing the creative power of AI to amplify automobile designers and engineers," said Charlene Wu, TRI's Human-Centered AI division.

Toyota hopes to design electric vehicles quickly with AI

Toyota believes incorporating AI into the design process could help it design electric vehicles quickly and efficiently. The company highlighted the significance of aerodynamic drag in extending the range of electric vehicles.

