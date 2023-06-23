Auto

Is BMW M8 Competition better than Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster

Is BMW M8 Competition better than Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 23, 2023 | 05:54 pm 3 min read

Both supercars feature a twin-turbocharged V8 engine

German marque Mercedes-AMG has launched the SL 55 4MATIC+ Roadster in India with a price tag of Rs. 2.35 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar arrives via the CBU (Completely Built Unit) route. At that price point, it rivals the capable M8 Competition Coupe from compatriot BMW. Can the performance-focused roadster take down the sleek-looking coupe in the luxurious grand-tourer category on our shores?

Why does this story matter?

The uber-luxurious grand-tourer category has been flourishing in India in the past few years. The latest entrant in the segment is the iconic Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ Roadster, which is making a comeback here after 12 years. However, unlike last time, the roadster now faces tough competition from the M8 Competition Coupe from the carmaker's arch-rival, BMW. Which one will win the crown?

Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster looks more appealing of the two

Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster features angular adaptive LED headlights, arrowhead-shaped DRLs, a sloping roofline a Panamericana grille, frameless doors, quad exhausts, LED taillamps, and blacked-out 20-inch AMG wheels. BMW M8 Competition sports 'Laserlight' headlamps with C-shaped DRLs, a sleek kidney grille, a long and muscular bonnet, flared wheel arches, a ducktail spoiler, wrap-around LED taillights, and 20-inch jet black alloy wheels.

BMW M8 Competition Coupe has overall larger dimensions

Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster is 4,705mm long, 1,915mm wide, 1,359mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,700mm. In comparison, the BMW M8 Competition has a length of 4,867mm, a width of 2,137mm, a height of 1,362mm, and a wheelbase of 2,827mm.

Both supercars feature bucket-type seats and multi-color ambient lighting

Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster has a luxurious four-seater (2+2) cabin with heated and ventilated bucket-type front seats, multi-color ambient lighting, a head-up display, multiple airbags, and ADAS functions. BMW M8 Competition has a sporty yet luxurious cabin with Merino leather-wrapped bucket-type seats, an Alcantara headliner, multi-color ambient lighting, an optional Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system, multiple airbags, and ADAS functions.

The M8 Competition packs a more powerful engine

Powering the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that develops 496hp/700Nm. BMW M8 Competition draws power from a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that churns out 625hp/750Nm. The former gets a 9-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT gearbox with an AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive setup. The latter has an 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission with the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

Which one makes more sense on our shores?

In India, the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ Roadster can be yours at Rs. 2.35 crore. On the other side, the BMW M8 Competition Coupe will set you back by Rs. 2.44 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the M8 Competition Coupe makes more sense on our shores with its sleek design, larger dimensions, tech-forward cabin, and powerful twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

Share this timeline