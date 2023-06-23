Auto

How Bajaj-Triumph scrambler will fare against Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Both bikes compete in the sub-500cc scrambler segment

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is one of the best-selling models for the Chennai-based bikemaker in India. The scrambler motorcycle surpassed the coveted one lakh units sales milestone in just six months since its debut. However, the bike will now face tough competition on our shores from the upcoming Bajaj-Triumph scrambler. Can the reigning homegrown champion survive against the Indo-British contender? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Considered one of the most successful offerings for Royal Enfield in recent years, the Hunter 350 has bagged the IMOTY or Indian Motorcycle Of The Year title for 2023. The retro-inspired scrambler offering has also received praise from critics and customers alike for its handling characteristics and capable J-series engine. However, the bike will soon face the heat from the upcoming Bajaj-Triumph scrambler bike.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 looks more pleasing to the eye

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round halogen headlamp, a ribbed-pattern stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, a semi-digital instrument cluster, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a circular LED taillamp. The upcoming Bajaj-Triumph scrambler will sport a circular LED headlamp with DRL, a raised handlebar with bar-end mirrors, a single-piece flat-type seat, an upswept exhaust, alloy wheels, and a sleek LED taillamp.

Bajaj-Triumph scrambler will pack a more powerful engine

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is backed by a 349cc, air-cooled, J-series, single-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 20.2hp and a peak torque of 27Nm. It gets a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Bajaj-Triumph scrambler is expected to be powered by an all-new 400cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that would put out a maximum power of 40hp. It will get a 6-speed gearbox.

Bajaj-Triumph scrambler will offer traction control

For safety, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. The Bajaj-Triumph scrambler will also get the above mentioned features along with traction control and ride-by-wire throttle. The Hunter 350 features telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers. In comparison, the Bajaj-Triumph scrambler will have inverted front forks and a rear mono-shock unit.

Buy Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or wait for Bajaj-Triumph scrambler?

In India, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 ranges between Rs. 1.5 lakh and Rs. 1.72 lakh. On the other hand, we expect the Bajaj-Triumph scrambler to be priced at around Rs. 2.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Bajaj-Triumph scrambler looks like a promising offering. However, as of now, we favor the Hunter 350 with its lower price tag, retro-inspired looks, and capable J-series engine.

