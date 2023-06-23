Auto

2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R debuts at Rs. 70 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 23, 2023

2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R rolls on 17-inch forged wheels (Photo credit: Ducati)

Ducati has introduced the 2023 iteration of the Panigale V4 R in India with a price tag of Rs. 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is offered in two configurations: Standard and Racing. It is the most powerful and track-focused offering from the Italian marque on our shores. The superbike features both mechanical and cosmetic improvements over the Panigale V4 model.

Why does this story matter?

Ducati is one of the most renowned bikemakers in the world, with multiple MotoGP and World Superbike Championship titles under its belt. Now, the brand is offering a special track-focused Panigale V4 R model that combines the automaker's racing expertise with state-of-the-art electronic rider aids for use on the race track as well as the streets. It is a flagship model for the brand.

The superbike features carbon fiber winglets and forged aluminum wheels

Ducati Panigale V4 R retains the silhouette of the standard Panigale model, albeit with a few cosmetic upgrades. It features a 17-liter fuel tank, dual-pod LED headlamps with DRLs, carbon fiber winglets, a double-bubble windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, a rider-only saddle, dual upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. It packs a 5.0-inch full-color TFT instrument console and rides on 17-inch forged aluminum wheels.

It is backed by a 998cc, V4 engine

Powering the Ducati Panigale V4 R is a potent 998cc, Desmosedici Stradale R Evo, V4 engine that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox, along with a bi-directional quickshifter. The motor puts out a maximum power of 240.5hp and a peak torque of 118Nm.

It comes equipped with cornering ABS and launch control system

For rider safety, the 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R comes equipped with Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both wheels, along with cornering ABS, IMU-based traction control, launch control, wheelie control, slide control, and multiple riding modes. The suspension duties on the superbike are carried out by fully-adjustable Ohlins inverted forks on the front side and an adjustable Ohlins TTX36 mono-shock unit at the rear end.

2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R can be yours at Rs. 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The superbike can now be booked online or via the brand's dealerships on our shores.

