Free Fire MAX codes for September 6: Check today's rewards

Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for September 6: Check today's rewards

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 06, 2023 | 09:58 am 2 min read

The redeem codes are time-sensitive (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX has released its redeem codes for September 6, offering players a chance to win a range of exciting rewards like Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, and Fire Head Hunting Parachute. However, these codes are limited to the first 500 users. Also, the codes are time-sensitive and must be redeemed within 12-18 hours after they are released.

Check out the codes for today

FF7M-J31C-XKRG, FFPO-8BS5-JW2D, PJNF-5CQB-AJLK, F7AC-2YXE-6RF2. FHLO-YFDH-E34G, XGW4-FNK7-ATON, FEIC-JGW9-NKYT, KEYV-GQC3-CT8Q. FVRT-NJ45-IT8U, F4BH-K6LY-OU9I, F767-T1BE-456Y, FFCM-CPSJ-99S3. BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, V427-K98R-UCHZ, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3. FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFCM-CPSB-N9CU, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ. MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, HNC9-5435-FAGJ. 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, MCPW-3D28-VZD6, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG.

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes

To redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes, visit the game's official rewards redemption website. Log in to your account using either your Facebook, Apple ID, Huawei ID, Google, X, or VK credentials. Enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button. Successful redemptions will display rewards in your mail section within 24 hours.

Garena Free Fire launch in India postponed

Meanwhile, the launch of Free Fire in India has been postponed. The game, which had been banned until now, was supposed to have gone live on September 5. The company has roped in cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador. The next relaunch date is yet to be announced, but players can continue to enjoy the premium version, Free Fire Max. The game frequently organizes various events to keep its users engaged.

Share this timeline