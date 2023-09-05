Marshall MOTIF II earbuds launched at Rs. 20,000: Check features

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 05, 2023 | 05:42 pm 2 min read

The device will go on sale from September 12 (Photo credit: Marshall)

Marshall, a leading audio equipment manufacturer, has introduced its latest MOTIF II ANC TWS earbuds in India. The wireless earphones are priced at Rs. 19,999 and will be available for purchase via the company's official website starting September 12. They are offered in a single black shade. With improved battery life, active noise cancellation, and an eco-friendly design, these earbuds offer a high-quality listening experience for music enthusiasts.

Users can customize their listening experience via the Marshall app

The MOTIF II ANC earbuds are equipped with 6mm dynamic drivers, delivering Marshall's signature 'Front Row Sound.' They include a microphone and support Bluetooth 5.3 LE Audio for enhanced connectivity. Users can customize their listening using the Marshall app and enjoy touch controls for added convenience. The active noise cancellation feature blocks external noise, providing an immersive listening experience, while the Transparency mode ensures users can stay aware of their surroundings when necessary.

The new earbuds beat its predecessor in terms of battery

The new MOTIF II ANC earbuds stand out from their predecessor with an improved battery life. Offering 10 more hours of playtime compared to the previous model, users can enjoy uninterrupted music for longer periods. Users can get up to 30 hours of total playback time with ANC on and 43 hours without it. The earbuds also support quick charging. They come with IPX5 rating for water resistance while the case gets IPX4 rating.

