Opera's game-focused browser gets smarter with AI copilot

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 07, 2023 | 05:38 pm 2 min read

The AI can provide the latest gaming updates (Photo credit: Opera)

Opera has launched a new version of its GX browser that is specifically designed for gamers. It now features the same generative AI capabilities introduced with its One browser. The AI chatbot called 'Aria,' which debuted in June with Opera One, is now available for GX users as well. It aims to provide an interactive and informative browsing experience for gaming enthusiasts. The AI can answer questions, write code, and provide the latest gaming updates and tips.

How to access Aria AI's features?

To access Aria AI's features in the GX browser, users need to enable "Early Bird" in settings and turn on "Aria Extension" and "Aria Command Line." Once activated, users can interact with Aria through a new command line by typing ctrl+/ on Windows or cmd+/ on Mac to display an overlay. Users can ask gaming-related questions and get answers through the overlay which can be launched from the sidebar.

Aria AI could enhance the gaming experience

Aria AI can help gamers with any in-browser queries, providing an alternative to traditional search engines. Additionally, Aria's AI Prompt capability allows users to highlight any text in the browser which will then bring up contextual information, providing relevant details on the fly. Interested users can download Opera's GX browser from the company's website. With Aria AI now available in over 180 countries, most people can access its features with both GX and Opera's One browsers.

