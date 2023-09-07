Realme GT5 Pro may sport Snapdragon Gen 3 chipset

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 07, 2023 | 04:42 pm 2 min read

The upcoming handset could get a 64MP periscope lens. Representative image (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme is reportedly preparing to launch the Realme GT5 Pro, a new addition to its GT series. A new leak posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo has revealed key specifications of the smartphone, including the display, camera, chipset, and charging capabilities. With rumors swirling about its high-end specifications, the Realme GT5 Pro is anticipated to be a powerful contender in the smartphone market. It is expected to debut soon in China to take on OnePlus 12.

The handset could sport a curved 2K Display

Per the new leak, Realme GT5 Pro is rumored to sport a curved display with a 2K resolution. The upcoming smartphone is claimed to bear similarities to the OnePlus 12 in terms of internal specifications. It may also get IP68 water and dust resistance. Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which should deliver top-notch performance and efficiency.

Expect up to 24GB RAM and 1TB storage

The Realme GT5 Pro's top variant is said to boast a whopping 24GB of RAM and 1TB of inbuilt storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample space for apps and media. Additionally, the smartphone is rumored to feature a triple camera setup, including a 64MP periscope lens. The leak also claims it will pack a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. It should boot Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

