Vivo V29e available for purchase in India: Check price, offers

Technology

Vivo V29e available for purchase in India: Check price, offers

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 07, 2023 | 03:14 pm 2 min read

The handset is available in two color options

Vivo's latest V29e smartphone is now up for grabs in India. The device was launched in the last week of August. The handset, which is said to be the slimmest phone in its price segment, features a 120Hz AMOLED panel, a Snapdragon 695 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. It is available in two storage variants and comes in Artistic Blue and Artistic Red color options.

The display offers Full HD+ resolution

Vivo V29e weighs 181g and boasts a sleek design, measuring 7.6mm in thickness. The in-display fingerprint scanner adds to the phone's seamless design. It sports a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, 93.3% screen-to-body ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,300-nits peak brightness. The Artistic Red variant features a color-changing rear panel that switches from black to red when exposed to UV light.

There is a 50MP front-facing snapper

Vivo V29e sports a 64MP (OIS) main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens at the rear. Up front, there is a 50MP shooter with eye-autofocus support. Powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, the device comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It runs on Android 13-based FunTouch OS and packs a 5,000mAh with 44W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include dual SIM, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, and a Type-C port.

Vivo V29e: Pricing, availability, and offers

The Vivo V29e is priced at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM and the 256GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 28,999. The handset can be purchased through Flipkart, Vivo India's official e-store, and retail outlets. In addition, Flipkart customers can avail up to 10% cashback on SBI, HDB, and ICICI bank cards.

Share this timeline