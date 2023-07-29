Technology

HONOR Pad X9 tablet goes official: Should you pre-book it

Written by Akash Pandey July 29, 2023 | 05:34 pm 2 min read

HONOR Pad X9 supports multi-window (up to 4 windows) to let you multitask on the go (Photo credit: HONOR)

HONOR's newly announced tablet—the HONOR Pad X9—is now up for pre-orders in the Indian market. It features a durable body, a high-resolution display, the latest OS, six speakers, and a long-lasting battery. The tablet costs Rs. 14,499 for its sole 4GB/128GB configuration. It bears a remarkable set of features and proven technologies, but is it worth considering? Let's find out.

The tablet has an aluminum alloy body

The HONOR Pad X9 sports a sleek profile. It is 6.9mm thick and weighs 495g. The tablet has a metal unibody design and an 86% screen-to-body ratio. It sports an 11.5-inch 2K (1200x2000 pixels) 10-bit IPS-LCD screen, with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 400-nits of brightness, and 100% sRGB. The device is equipped with six speakers featuring Hi-Res Audio and HONOR's Listen Audio algorithm.

It packs 5MP cameras on the front and back

The HONOR Pad X9 has a 5MP (f/2.2) camera on the back, with HDR, time-lapse photography, and timed photography. Likewise, there's a 5MP (f/2.2) camera on the front for selfies and video calling.

The device has 128GB of onboard storage

The HONOR Pad X9 uses a Snapdragon 685 processor, with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It supports 3GB of virtual RAM. The tablet boots Android 13-based Magic UI 7.1. The device gets pre-installed Google Kids Space, providing young users with APPs, Books, and videos. It packs a 7,250mAh battery, with 22.5W charging support. It delivers 13 hours of usage per charge.

Price and availability

The HONOR Pad X9 bears a price tag of Rs. 14,499 for its sole 4GB/128GB configuration. Interested buyers can pre-order it now. The tablet will go on sale on August 2 via Amazon. The retail box will include a free HONOR Flip cover.

Should you consider the HONOR Pad X9?

The HONOR Pad X9 is the latest budget Android tablet in the Indian market. The device offers a durable body, a significantly large display, a decent RAM/storage configuration, a capable chipset, and a long-lasting battery. If you want a tablet under Rs. 15,000, with a remarkable set of features, go for the HONOR Pad X9. It offers a great value-for-money deal for its price.