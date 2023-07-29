Technology

Intel Evo-certified Fujitsu UH-X laptop gets cheaper on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey July 29, 2023 | 03:40 pm 2 min read

Fujitsu UH-X comes with two years of warranty (Photo credit: Fujitsu)

Fujitsu is a well-known brand when it comes to lightweight and durable laptops. The Fujitsu UH-X bears all the best specifications and features of a top-notch offering while offering portability. The Intel Evo-certified laptop is currently retailing with attractive discounts via Amazon. If you want a reliable machine that can handle all your day-to-day tasks, you should check out the deal on it.

Everything to know about the deal

The Fujitsu UH-X has a price tag of Rs. 1,32,890. However, it is selling for Rs. 89,990. In addition, buyers can avail Rs. 4,000 off using HDFC Bank credit cards. If you have an old laptop to replace, you can get up to Rs. 10,150 exchange discount. No-cost EMI options on Amazon Pay ICICI and Bajaj Finserv cards are also applicable.

The laptop is thin and ultra-portable

The Fujitsu UH-X has a sleek and lightweight profile. It is 15.5mm thick and weighs only 878g. The laptop sports narrow bezels, a 180-degree rotatable hinge, a magnesium alloy casing, a backlit chiclet keyboard, a power-button-embedded fingerprint reader, and an HD webcam with facial recognition and privacy shutter. It sports a 13.3-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IGZO panel, with 400-nits of brightness and 100% SRGB.

It is equipped with an HDMI port

Fujitsu UH-X includes a range of peripherals. It gets two Type-A ports, two Type-C ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, a microSD card slot, a Kensington lock, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device comes with 16GB of RAM

Fujitsu UH-X is powered by an Intel Core i7-1255U chipset, paired with Iris Xe graphics, 16GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop runs Windows 11, and comes with MS Office 2021 package pre-installed. It is equipped with a 64Wh battery, which delivers up to 10 hours of usage per charge and supports 50W charging. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

How to bag the deal?

Head to this Amazon India product page, and go through the bank discount and exchange offers. Post applying for an exchange, visit the checkout page and use the HDFC Bank card to avail the bank off.