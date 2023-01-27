Technology

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 is Rs. 77,000 cheaper today

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 is Rs. 77,000 cheaper today

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 27, 2023, 02:18 pm 2 min read

The ROG Zephyrus M16 (2022) offers up to 48GB of expandable RAM

ASUS's ROG Zephyrus M16 (2022) is a well-packed laptop, checking all the boxes of a premium offering. It gets a durable build quality, a top-quality screen, a capable CPU/GPU configuration, and a long-lasting battery. If you're looking for a powerful gaming machine with shorter CPU loads and an efficient GPU, check out this Amazon deal.

Everything to know about the deal

The ROG Zephyrus M16 (2022) (GU603ZW-K8033WS) is priced at Rs. 3,11,990 on Amazon. However, it is retailing at Rs. 2,34,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 77,000. Additionally, buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,500 off on select bank cards and exchange benefit of up to Rs. 12,300. Up to six months of no-cost EMI option is also available on HDFC Bank credit cards.

The laptop sports a 165Hz display

The ROG Zephyrus M16 (2022) offers a conventional design, thin bezels, a glass touchpad, and an RGB-backlit keyboard with a 1.7mm travel distance. It is equipped with a 720p IR webcam that supports Face Login. The laptop boasts a 16.0-inch WQXGA (1600x2500 pixels) IPS-level 'ROG Nebula' display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 3ms response time, and 94% screen-to-body ratio.

It gets an HDMI 2.0b port

The ROG Zephyrus M16 (2022) comes with an HDMI 2.0b port, an RJ45 LAN socket, two Type-C ports, two Type-A slots, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity standards. The laptop houses a built-in 3D microphone array, two (2W) woofers, and two (2W) tweeters. The audio setup gets Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res certification.

The device offers 32GB of RAM

The ROG Zephyrus M16 (2022) (GU603ZW-K8033WS) is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i9-12900H processor, with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It gets 8GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics with a MUX Switch. The laptop comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home and a yearly McAfee anti-virus subscription. For power supply, there's a 90Wh battery on offer.

It includes 24MB of cache memory

The ROG Zephyrus M16 (2022) offers support for an additional 16GB of DDR5 RAM, meaning you can get up to 48GB of expandable memory on the laptop. Additionally, it gets 24MB of cache memory, which minimizes the average data fetching time from the main memory.