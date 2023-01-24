Technology

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 is almost 50% off on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 24, 2023, 07:36 pm 2 min read

A dual-screen laptop allows you to work on two displays simultaneously, thereby increasing productivity. But such machines are usually quite expensive. If you have been meaning to upgrade to a dual-screen laptop, this deal is worth checking out. On Amazon, the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 laptop is selling at 47% off on the MRP, along with some other benefits. Check the full details.

The ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482EGR-KA521WS) is listed at Rs. 1,40,990 on the Amazon India website. However, the e-commerce portal is offering the laptop at Rs. 74,490, meaning a staggering discount of Rs. 66,500. Additionally, up to Rs. 1,250 discount is also available on Kotak Mahindra Bank transactions. Buyers can avail up to Rs. 18,300 exchange benefits and up to 12 months of no-cost EMI.

The ZenBook Duo 14 bears a MIL-STD 810H-rated design with metallic chassis, thin bezels, a tilt-adjustable 'ScreenPad Plus' secondary screen, a trackpad, and an HD camera with IR. The device gets a 14.0-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD touchscreen with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 400-nits of brightness, 100% sRGB color gamut, and 93% screen-to-body ratio. It measures 16.9mm in thickness and weighs 1.62kg.

The ZenBook Duo 14 boasts a 32.13cm Full-HD 'ScreenPad Plus' secondary touchscreen with a 32:9 aspect ratio and a tilt adjustment feature. The screen offers stylus support using which you can perform activities like sketching, drawing, and more. When you are editing pictures or videos, you can place reference materials/assets on the secondary display, instead of flooding them on your main screen.

The ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482EGR-KA521WS) is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor. It comes paired with 2GB of NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU, 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 512GB of onboard SSD storage. The device runs on Windows 11, and comes pre-installed with MS Office Home and Student 2021 package. It houses a 70Wh battery pack that lasts up to eight hours.

The ZenBook Duo 14 provides two Type-C (Thunderbolt 4) ports, a Type-C port, an HDMI 1.4 socket, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. For wireless connectivity, the laptop gets Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. It also packs a Harman/Kardon-certified speaker and microphone.