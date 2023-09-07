Instagram may soon allow sharing posts only with close friends

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 07, 2023 | 02:17 pm 2 min read

The feature is currently under development

Instagram is testing a new feature that will allow users to share feed posts exclusively with their 'Close Friends' group. The feature is currently being tested in a few countries, per TechCruch, but there is no further information on where it's being tested. If Instagram brings the new functionality, it could provide a more streamlined and personal experience on the platform.

The feature could potentially eliminate the need for 'Finsta' accounts

Given the algorithmic-driven nature of Instagram, several users tend to create separate 'finsta' accounts, ones that allow them to share content only with their close friends. For the uninitiated, 'finsta' is an internet term for a fake Instagram account. The new feature could potentially reduce the need for such accounts. In addition, it could make it more convenient to share feed posts with just friends, and in this way, will offer more privacy.

Instagram's efforts to make content sharing more private

Instagram has a history of creating features that allow users to share content privately. In 2018, it introduced a feature where users could share Instagram Stories with a private list of 'Close Friends.' The following year, it launched the group chat app Threads (not the ﻿new micro-blogging platform), designed for chatting with 'Close Friends' circles. Threads was shut down in 2021. Instagram has also launched Notes, which allows users to post text and music, among other updates.

