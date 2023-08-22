Technology

Threads web app brings the X rival to the desktop

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 22, 2023 | 07:42 pm 2 min read

The rollout is expected to be completed over the next few days (Photo credit: Threads)

Meta has finally launched its eagerly awaited Threads web app. Users can post, view their respective feeds, and engage with posts from their desktops. The web app still has some catching up to do with its mobile counterpart. As of now, users cannot edit their profile or share threads to Instagram DMs from the web app. The Threads team is working to introduce more features in the coming weeks to achieve parity with the mobile app.

Threads app does not have the trends feature as yet

Despite its limitations, the Threads web app could be a game-changer for those transitioning from X or similar platforms. However, it currently lacks the real-time news network feel of X due to the absence of search and trends features. You cannot search for hashtags as well. Post search is on Threads's roadmap and the prominent search button in the desktop version signifies its future implementation.

The rollout should be completed in few days

The rollout of Threads's web version begins today and should be completed within the next few days. As certain key features are still under development, the app can be considered a work in progress. However, with the potential exodus from X due to recent changes, Threads could benefit from adding search, trends, and other user-requested features. Threads also plans to integrate with decentralized social media platforms like Mastodon, altering its relationship with the rest of the social web.