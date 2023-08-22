Technology

Acer launches affordable Android tablets in India: Check features, price

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 22, 2023 | 07:11 pm 2 min read

The tablets run on Android 12 (Photo credit: Acer)

Acer has introduced two new Android tablets in India, namely the Acer One 10 and Acer One 8. As for the highlights, One 10 gets a 7,000mAh battery and a 13MP dual rear camera unit. Both devices are powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT8768 chip and run on Android 12. The storage on both can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Acer One 10 and Acer One 8: Pricing and availability

Acer One 10 is priced at Rs. 17,990 for its base 4GB/64GB variant and is available in Grey color. On the other hand, the Acer One 8 is listed at Rs. 12,990 for its singular variant that comes in Silver trim. Both tablets are currently available for sale. They can be purchased via online stores and exclusive Acer retail stores in India.

Acer One 10 offers a 10.1-inch screen

Acer One 10 sports a 10.1-inch WUXGA (1200x1290 pixels) IPS display with 350-nits of peak brightness. In contrast, the One 8 comes with a smaller 8.7-inch WXGA+ IPS panel. The One 10 model measures 238.9mmx157.7mmx7.6mm in size and weighs 449 grams. Meanwhile, the Acer One 8 is comparatively lighter at 345 grams. Dimensions-wise, the device sums up to 211.3mmx126.6mmx9.1mm in size.

Acer One 8 gets an 8MP rear camera

As for camera capabilities, the Acer One 10 boasts a 13MP dual rear camera unit and a 5MP front-facing shooter. The Acer One 8 features a single 8MP sensor at the back and a 2MP fixed-focus front camera. Both tablets are equipped with dual speakers for stereo output. Under the hood, Acer One 10 packs a 7,000mAh battery while Acer One 8 is equipped with a 5,100mAh battery.

The devices support Bluetooth 5.0

The One 10 features up to 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 128GB of flash memory, while the One 8 offers up to 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 64GB of flash memory. Storage can be expanded on the devices. On the connectivity front, the devices support 4G (SIM), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, and a Type-C port.