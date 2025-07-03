'Wednesday' Season 2 cast list: Who's returning and who's not

Netflix 's Wednesday is arriving with an exciting second season, but with significant changes at Nevermore Academy. While two cast members from the first season won't be returning, several familiar faces are back alongside some big names, including Jenna Ortega, who'll reprise her role as Wednesday. The new season will see Hunter Doohan reprising his role as Tyler Galpin, who is now in prison at Willow Hill Psychiatric Facility after his rampage in Season 1.

Character updates Wednesday's parents and brother join the fun at Nevermore Emma Myers will return as Enid Sinclair, Wednesday's best friend. Joy Sunday will be back as Bianca Barclay, who is set to face her own challenges this season. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman are now series regulars playing the titular character's parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams. Isaac Ordonez has also been promoted to a series regular as Pugsley Addams, with his admission into the supernatural school. Victor Dorobantu will reprise his role as Thing, the beloved disembodied hand.

Character updates Uncle Fester, Eugene, Ajax are back; Ritchie Santiago promoted Moosa Mostafa will return as Eugene, while Georgie Farmer is back as Ajax, Enid's boyfriend. Fred Armisen is reprising his character, Uncle Fester. Jamie McShane is reportedly returning in a limited role as Sheriff Galpin. Meanwhile, Deputy Ritchie Santiago, played by Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, has been promoted to a series regular, matching her on-screen promotion as the new sheriff in town, per Just Jared.

Cast changes Xavier and Yoko are not returning Season 1 fan favorite Xavier Thorpe won't be returning as Percy Hynes White; he confirmed his exit from the show. Naomi J Ogawa, who played Yoko Tanaka, also announced her departure on Instagram, citing a lack of character development and scheduling delays. Newcomers to the cast include Joanna Lumley as Morticia's mother, Grandmama Hester Frump, and Evie Templeton as a new Nevermore student, Agnes DeMille. Lady Gaga will reportedly make a special guest appearance in Part 2 of the season.