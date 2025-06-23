Will Netflix shelve 'Rakt Bramhand' due to budget issues?

Netflix 's high-budget fantasy series, Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom, might be called off due to financial issues, reported PeepingMoon. The show has been stalled for four months, and sources reveal that Netflix has put it on indefinite hold after reviewing its budgetary constraints with a new executive producer. The report also claims that the series's executive producer was accused of mismanagement of funds and discrepancies in accounting records during production.

Financial discussions 'Figures simply failed to align...': Source on budget issues A source told Peeping Moon, "About two weeks ago, Netflix held a closed-door meeting with creators Raj & DK and the new executive producer, who has previously worked with Aamir Khan's and Farhan Akhtar's banners." "They examined the existing budget and the actual costs required to move forward. The figures simply failed to align." Rahi Anil Barve is the director of the series.

Production challenges Actors have moved on to other projects The show has faced several production delays since the financial fraud emerged. Actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ali Fazal have moved on to do other projects because of the uncertainty about the project. Allegedly, the script is also currently undergoing major rewrites, resulting in a massive overhaul of the previously shot material.

Streaming giant's strategy 26 days of footage being discarded: Source The source added, "They're now required to reshoot everything from scratch, which means the 26 days of footage already filmed is being discarded." "This adds a significant financial burden on a project that was already estimated to cost around ₹200 crore." "Netflix has a history of abandoning projects to mitigate long-term losses even after considerable investment, and they seem to be heading in that same direction for Rakt Bramhand as well."