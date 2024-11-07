Summarize Simplifying... In short Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who first met on the sets of Fukrey and tied the knot in 2020, have revealed their daughter's name as Zuneyra Ida Fazal.

Fazal finds fatherhood fulfilling, while Chadha trusts her natural instinct for parenting.

What's the story Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have finally unveiled the name of their newborn daughter. In a recent interview with Vogue India, the couple proudly introduced their baby girl as Zuneyra Ida Fazal. To recall, the couple, who tied the knot in 2022, welcomed their first child on July 16, 2024, and shared a joint statement with fans on social media two days later.

During the same interview, Fazal said that fatherhood has "filled a void" he didn't even know existed. He admitted to feeling anxious when leaving home for work, as he constantly yearns to be with his baby and Chadha. Meanwhile, Chadha opted against reading too much about parenting to avoid being overwhelmed with information overload. She believes in working on instinct and learning through trial and error.

Chadha further shared that while nurses taught her basic childcare, her instinct to care for Zuneyra came naturally. She emphasized her trust in nature's intelligence and prefers not to interfere, observing what works best for both herself and Zuneyra. For the uninitiated, Chadha and Fazal first met on the sets of Fukrey and got married in 2020 through the Special Marriage Act. They later celebrated their union in 2022.

On the work front, Chadha was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar on Netflix, where she played the character of Lajjo. Meanwhile, Fazal has an exciting slate ahead. He will be seen in the period fantasy thriller Rakht Brahmand opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino with an ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, and Neena Gupta. Additionally, a film adaptation of Mirzapur is on the way.