Shalini Passi, a long-standing Delhi socialite and philanthropist, has gained popularity from her appearance on Netflix's 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' Season 3.

She's known for her work in educating underprivileged children and supporting emerging artists through her foundation.

Her husband, Sanjay, is the chairman of Pasco Group, a leading Tata Motors dealership in North India, and was recognized as India's highest taxpayer in 1999.

Shalini Passi is a Delhi-based socialite

Meet Shalini Passi, the new fan-favorite from 'Fabulous Lives...'

By Shreya Mukherjee 03:14 pm Oct 24, 202403:14 pm

What's the story The third season of Netflix's reality series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives has brought on board three new cast members: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi. Among them, Delhi-based socialite Passi has become a fan favorite in no time. A design collector, art patron, and fashion figure in Delhi's social circles for over two decades, she leads an interesting life with her businessman husband Sanjay Passi.

Philanthropy and friendship

Passi's philanthropic efforts and close ties with Gauri Khan

Passi has been a socialite in Delhi for over two decades. She is also a philanthropist, having educated underprivileged children in Delhi since 2010 through arts and crafts workshops. In 2018, she founded The Shalini Passi Art Foundation and MASH India to help emerging artists. Reportedly, she is also a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, having kept their friendship alive since their Delhi days.

Business tycoon

Passi's husband Sanjay: Chairman of Pasco Group

Sanjay, Passi's husband, is the chairperson of Pasco Group—a top name in Tata Motors-certified dealerships in North India. The group has a turnover of ₹2,690 crore, Economic Times reported. In 2021, Sanjay made headlines after he donated ₹10 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. He was also awarded the Aaykar Ratna Award in 1999 for being India's highest taxpayer.

Show details

'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' Season 3: A closer look

The third season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives premiered on Netflix on October 18. The show returned with original cast members Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Panday, and Neelam Kothari Soni. This season brought a Delhi vs Mumbai theme with the addition of three Delhi socialites including Passi. Despite mixed reviews, the show has generated significant online buzz.