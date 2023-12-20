Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment announces 'Showtime': Cast, crew revealed

1/7

Entertainment 2 min read

Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment announces 'Showtime': Cast, crew revealed

By Tanvi Gupta 02:14 pm Dec 20, 202302:14 pm

Dharmatic Entertainment's 'Showtime' reveals star-studded cast

Prepare for a dose of Dharmatic-style "drama" as Disney+ Hotstar gears up to unveil a scripted series, Showtime. Set to explore the intricate world of Bollywood, the show promises to unravel power struggles, ambitions, and behind-the-scenes drama. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, this venture will mark the first collaboration between Dharmatic and Disney+ Hotstar for an original scripted series. Showrunner Mihir Desai and co-director Archit Kumar will lead the creative team.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

Johar seems to have ingeniously embraced the tag of "flag bearer of nepotism" bestowed upon him by Kangana Ranaut, turning it into captivating shows. Following the success of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, the web division of Johar's Dharma Productions is also set to release Call Me Bae, featuring Ananya Panday. Showtime is just a new addition to this entertaining lineup.

3/7

'Showtime': An epic saga of legacy and ambition

Showtime is described as "an epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema," offering a glimpse into the multi-million dollar Bollywood industry, its nepotism, and power struggles. The series is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in 2024. Johar has reportedly stated that the show is "very close to my heart" and will ensure that "battle lines are drawn and crossed."

4/7

Meet the star-studded cast

The series boasts a star-studded cast, including Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, and Naseeruddin Shah, among others. Hashmi expressed his excitement, stating that he has seen both the good and bad sides of Bollywood. "We have always seen the audience longing to know more about what goes on behind the closed doors of Bollywood, and let me just say, we have heard you all."

5/7

Fans shared reactions to 'Showtime's first look

The first look of Showtime was unveiled on Wednesday, featuring a 50-second video clip that suggests the storyline is inspired by the lives of celebrities and delves into the behind-the-scenes of the glamorous world. Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section, with one stating, "This just looks so amazing," while a Hashmi fan wrote, "Glad to be back in the [Emraan] timeline with multiple releases of him. He's definitely back in the game and howww!!"

6/7

What's your reaction to this teaser?

7/7

Poll Which aspect of 'Showtime' are you most excited about?