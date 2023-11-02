'Koffee With Karan': Interesting highlights from Sunny, Bobby Deol's episode

By Isha Sharma 10:42 am Nov 02, 202310:42 am

Sunny and Bobby Deol appeared on the second episode of 'Koffee With Karan'

After the sensational opening episode featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, host Karan Johar came back with the sophomore episode of Koffee With Karan. The guests gracing the couch this Thursday were Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. From KJo speaking about the industry "reinventing itself," to him saying, "some stars never age," here are the interesting snapshots from the second episode.

Johar's standing ovation to applaud Sunny's 'Gadar 2,' his response

At the beginning of the episode, the filmmaker gave a brief standing ovation to Sunny for the monumental success of his recent all-time blockbuster, Gadar 2. Calling it "historic," he added that "a moment like this has perhaps never been seen in Indian cinema." Sunny shared that he was "laughing and crying" a day before the release, simply choked with emotions.

Johar mentioned the online community of 'Boobians!'

Yes, that happened! While calling the Soldier actor an "internet sensation," thanks to his work on projects such as Class of '83 and Aashram, Johar brought up Reddit and underlined the community of fans there, called "Boobians." Jr. Deol said that the first time he came to know about this, he felt incredibly loved and his reaction to the title "Lord Bobby" was, "wow."

Bobby opened up on his vulnerabilities, low career phase

Bobby, while reflecting on the unsuccessful phase of his career, talked about how he "took on drinking a lot," to the point that his son pointed out how his "mother goes to work but his dad doesn't." Bobby, however, went and met people for work, and especially thanked Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies for Class of '83, Love Hostel, and Aryan Khan's upcoming show.

Sunny called Akshay Kumar to avoid clash with 'OMG 2'

Sunny was also quite candid about not wanting a clash on the day Gadar 2 was released, since before that, he hadn't had a success in "Donkey's years." He admitted even speaking to Akshay Kumar, asking him to change OMG 2's release date, but Kumar allegedly replied that it was the studio's call, not his. Both films, however, went on to do well.

Do films inflate their collections? Here's what Sunny said

When Johar asked Sunny what he meant by saying Gadar 2 has churned out organic collections (and whether he thinks others are inflating the numbers), Sunny had a diplomatic response ready. "It's not one particular person or something...that's the way the society is moving right now." "The world is full of perception...and then it turns into becoming a reality."

Rapid-fire special: Sunny, Bobby's best answers

During the rapid-fire, Sunny called SRK "very hardworking" but added that he doesn't like how "he's making every actor into a commodity." He added that while he likes Kumar's "punctuality," he's "doing too many films." During Bobby's rapid-fire, he called Rani Mukerji his "most versatile" co-star and candidly confessed that an industry lesson he learned the hard way was to "never give up."