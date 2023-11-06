'Koffee With Karan' S08: Ananya-Sara spill Koffee beans on dating

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Koffee With Karan' S08: Ananya-Sara spill Koffee beans on dating

By Aikantik Bag 02:17 pm Nov 06, 202302:17 pm

The Ananya-Sara episode premieres on Thursday

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are set to grace the famous couch of Koffee With Karan Season 8. In a new promo, host Karan Johar asked about the actors' rumored relationships and Ali Khan denied dating cricketer Shubman Gill, while Panday hinted at her relationship with actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The episode promises a hilarious mix of "cheese" and sauce (read: sass)!

2/3

Gill dating 'other' Sara? Ali Khan had this to say

While addressing the dating rumors, Ali Khan said, "You have got the wrong Sara guys. Sara ka sara duniya galat Sara ke piche pada hai (The whole world is after the wrong Sara)." This hinted at Gill's relationship with Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Panday, when asked about her nights, cryptically commented on love, saying, "Ashiqui aise hi hoti hai (Love is like that only)...What?! Stop talking!" This almost confirmed her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur.

3/3

Instagram Post