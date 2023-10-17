'Bigg Boss' S17: Jigna Vora keen on reviving her career

By Aikantik Bag

Jigna Vora is starring in 'Bigg Boss' S17

Former crime reporter Jigna Vora became a household name after being arrested in connection with the murder of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey after interviewing an underworld figure. She spent nine months in Byculla jail before being acquitted of all charges in 2019. While incarcerated, Vora penned a book about the harsh realities faced by female prisoners, which inspired Hansal Mehta's Netflix series Scoop. Now, Vora is starring in Bigg Boss 17 and she has opened up about her journey.

Vora's son motivated her to join the reality show

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Vora stated, "When I was in Byculla jail, someone told me that I should go to Bigg Boss. I just looked at her, laughed, and brushed it off. But years later, here I am, all set to enter the house." "My son was very excited for me to take up this opportunity and I am doing it only because he wanted me to and he has that confidence in me."

Vora expressed gratitude toward 'Bigg Boss' makers

Vora expressed gratitude to the creators of Bigg Boss 17 for giving her the opportunity to be on the show, viewing it as a potential career revival platform. She said, "Definitely, it is a great platform and I am very thankful to the makers for giving me this opportunity. I will try to make the most of it."

'Bigg Boss 17's other popular contestants

Bigg Boss 17 has also enlisted several other well-known contestants this season, such as Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Rinku Dhawan, and Isha Malviya, among others. The show's premiere starring Salman Khan was a spectacular event filled with laughter, comedy, and entertainment, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.