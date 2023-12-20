'Dhoom 3' turns 10; Abhishek Bachchan posts throwback photographs

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Dhoom 3' turns 10; Abhishek Bachchan posts throwback photographs

By Aikantik Bag 02:04 pm Dec 20, 202302:04 pm

'Dhoom 3' celebrates 10th year anniversary

Dhoom franchise is probably one of the most iconic action franchises in Bollywood. Ever since Dhoom 3, the ardent fans are eagerly waiting for Yash Raj Films to revamp the franchise. On the occasion of Dhoom 3 completing a decade, the star-studded cast, including Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, and Uday Chopra shared their excitement on social media. The third installment of the adrenaline-pumping Dhoom series boasted an impressive lineup with Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif.

2/3

Reminiscing 'Dhoom 3' memories

Bachchan, who reprised the role of ACP Jai Dixit, commemorated the milestone by sharing a series of photos on Instagram. One photo featured him alongside Khan, while another captured his iconic bike scene with Chopra. Bachchan captioned the post, "Marking 10 years today. #10YearsOfDhoom3 #Dhoom3." Following suit, Shroff and Chopra also took to their respective social media accounts to share their cherished memories. Fans eagerly waiting for Dhoom 4, keep your fingers crossed!

3/3

Instagram Post