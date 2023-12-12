'Fighter': Karan Singh Grover looks dapper as squadron leader

'Fighter' releases on January 25, 2024

With every passing day, the anticipation surrounding Siddharth Anand's Fighter is becoming bigger. After the main character posters and teaser, the makers unveiled the character poster of Karan Singh Grover on Tuesday. In the poster, Grover sports an Air Force uniform and sunglasses, embodying the role of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, aka Taj. Singh Grover captioned, "Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill Call Sign: Taj Designation: Squadron Pilot Unit: Air Dragons Fighter Forever #FighterOn25thJan."

'Fighter' in a nutshell

Fighter is an aerial actioner produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. The star-studded cast includes Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, Hrithik Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, and other actors such as Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Talat Aziz. The film is set to hit theaters on January 25, 2024, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend.

